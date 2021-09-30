Here’s How Much the Pixel 6 Series Could Cost in Europe

Following the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 6 series earlier this year, we have seen various reports and leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications. Although Google has been pretty transparent about its Pixel 6 series and in-house Google Tensor chip ahead of the official launch, we still have no information about the pricing of these flagship devices. However, a recent leak has now revealed the possible starting prices of the upcoming Pixel devices in Europe.

Google Pixel 6 Pricing in Europe (Leaked)

The initial leak came from M. Brandon Lee from the YouTube channel This is Tech Today. As per Lee, who cited a European retailer, the entry-level Pixel 6 might start at €649 (~Rs 56,090), while the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly start at €899 (~Rs 77,696).

Following Lee’s report, 9to5Google was able to confirm the prices of the Pixel 6 devices with its own source. However, in its report, the publication states that the pricing of the Pixel 6 series is the last thing to be finalized before its official launch. So, the leaked prices could change at launch.

Moreover, the report also mentions that the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro will be more expensive than the previous Pixel 5 series. Google launched the entry-level Pixel 5 at €629 (~Rs 54,361) in Europe. However, if the leaked price of the Pixel 6 comes true, it will be only €20 more than its predecessor, which should make it a great entry-level variant. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to get a significant €270 (~Rs 23,335) price bump compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the European prices might not match the pricing in other regions. That is because Google could release the Pixel 6 series with or without mmWave in different regions. This could, in turn, increase or decrease the prices of the devices in other countries.

Official Color Names for the Google Pixel 6 Series (Leaked)

Other than the price, Lee was also able to acquire the names of some of the color variants of the Google Pixel 6 devices. Although we have already seen the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro colors in the official images, Google tends to give quirky names to the colors.

So, as per the leak, Google might call the black Pixel 6 devices Carbon and the green-colored Pixel 6 models Fog. However, we have seen the Google Pixel 6 in more than two colors, including red, silver, and gold. Unfortunately, the European retailer did not know the names of the other color variants. It might mean that the Mountain View giant might release limited colors of the Pixel 6 series in different regions.