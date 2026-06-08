Xbox Announces Retro Green 25 Year Anniversary Series X Console and Controller

Microsoft has unveiled a nostalgic new piece of hardware for longtime fans. In the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, it announced the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. The brand-new hardware pays tribute to the original Xbox with a striking translucent green design that instantly recalls the console that started it all in 2001.

Xbox’s 25th Anniversary Hardware Brings Back the Iconic OG Green Look

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console is a special variant of the standard Xbox Series X, featuring a translucent green shell inspired by the original Xbox. The anniversary collection blends the Xbox’s history with modern hardware, bringing back the classic “OG Green” aesthetic to the current-generation console series. It is revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase and retains all the capabilities of the standard Xbox Series X despite the retro appearance.

The Xbox Series X25 includes 1TB of storage and delivers the same performance that players expect from the flagship systems. The only visual changes that make this console stand out immediately are the special Xbox 25th Anniversary logo and the Xbox symbol lighting up in green when powered on.

Alongside the console, Microsoft has also revealed the box Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. Similar to the console, the controller also sports a translucent OG Green finish that showcases the internal components. The classic Xbox hardware also inspires the ABXY button colors and the bumpy buttons as well.

Microsoft says the controller is designed to celebrate the ‘25 years of play‘ and both the console and controller are to be sold together as a bundled package in select markets this November. Furthermore, Xbox has also confirmed that the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will be available for a standalone purchase as well.

The anniversary hardware is a planned celebration for Xbox’s 25th birthday. Although the release timing was announced, there is nothing yet about the pricing details or the pre-order dates. Microsoft says that more information will be available and shared closer to launch.