iPhone has had a native voice recorder app since ages and finally Android is catching up with its rival. In line with recent leaks, Pixel 4 is coming with a native voice recorder app and a built-in screen recorder. While the screen recorder will be available as a system feature on Pixel 4, the voice recorder app is available right now and it works on any Android device. The good part about having a first-party voice recorder is that you no longer have to rely on shady voice recorder apps from the Play Store. With that said, here is how you can install Pixel 4 voice recorder app on any Android device.

Install Pixel 4 Voice Recorder App

Before we begin, keep in mind, the Pixel 4 recorder app works with Android Pie and above. Also, on Android 10, it’s using scoped storage to better protect your recording from third-party apps having storage permission. Having said that, here are the steps to follow.

1. APKMirror has already hosted the upcoming Recorder app from Pixel 4. Just grab the APK from this link and install it on your Android device.

2. It may ask your permission before installing apps from a third-party source. Tap on Settings and allow it to proceed with the installation.

3. After that, open the app and you are done. You can start, pause and resume a recording and once it’s saved, you can replay the audio right from the app.

Get the Pixel 4 Recorder App on Your Android Device

So that was our quick guide on how to install Pixel 4 voice recorder on your Android device. As we can see, the steps are quite simple and straightforward. All you have to do is download the APK file and allow necessary permissions. Anyway, that is all from us. Stay tuned with us for more Pixel 4 features.