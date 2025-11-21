Android’s Quick Share Now Works with AirDrop and Apple Isn’t Happy About It

In a surprising turn of events, Google has successfully made Quick Share compatible with Apple’s AirDrop, breaking through the walled garden and allowing users to transfer files and share photos across devices seamlessly. This functionality is coming first to the Pixel 10 devices, finally bridging a big gap between Android and iPhones.

This news comes directly from Google. The company announced the compatibility between Quick Share and AirDrop in an official blog post. This will bridge a major gap between the two operating systems, allowing users to send files from Android to Mac or iPhone without third-party apps.

Image Credit: Google

How Will Apple Respond to Google Invading Its Walled Garden?

However, what’s interesting is that Apple has been completely silent about this announcement. It would only seem logical that if the two companies are collaborating on such a feature, even Apple would have something to say about it, like they did for RCS messaging on iPhone and an unknown tracker alerts.

This silence only suggests that it could entirely be a Google effort, and the company might have reverse-engineered AirDrop’s technology to make this possible. AirDrop’s effortless file transferring across Apple devices has been a big push for many to switch to an iPhone.

So if Apple is not part of this collaboration, it is reasonable to assume they want to block this new Quick Share feature. At the same time, this could also get Apple in trouble with the regulators, not to mention the public backlash. This announcement comes just days after Apple’s $1 billion deal to use Google’s Gemini for its next-gen AI Siri, so it could have implications on that deal as well.

We still don’t have a word from Apple, but this will be an interesting turn of events in tech to follow, and we will keep you updated about it.