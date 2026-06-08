Persona 6 Announced at Xbox Games Showcase, Promises a Dark Successor in the Series

It’s been a long time since Atlus released the Metaphor: ReFantazio. Without any official announcements, Persona fans have been constantly pleading with the studio for a new sequel. Now, fans don’t have to keep praying anymore as Atlus has officially announced Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Atlus Unveils Long-Awaited Series Sequel Persona 6 Coming Soon

It’s official that a new Persona game, Persona 6, is in the works at the Atlus studio. The devs shared a teaser at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event today. Unfortunately, the new teaser didn’t reveal anything about the gameplay or the story. You can watch the Persona 6 announcement trailer below:

Earlier this year, numerous leaks emerged online that Persona 6 is in active development. Today, Persona 6 has been officially announced alongside the Persona 4 Revival remake. We can only spot a graveyard in the Persona 6 teaser, hinting at the new sequel being the darkest entry in the Persona series. Other than that, we don’t have any information regarding the sequel, Persona 6, at the moment.

Persona 6 announcement is a huge relief for Persona fans around the world. Now, fans don’t have to keep relying on leakers for any details of Persona 6. Atlus took serious actions against the hackers who leaked the Persona 4 and Persona 6 announcements before the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. So, now, let’s patiently wait until Atlus shares more information regarding their upcoming title in the coming months.

As Persona 6 doesn’t have a release window yet, the sequel game will likely be released sometime in late 2027 or 2028. Since Persona 4: Revival is scheduled for a 2027 release, we will have to wait and see whether we will receive two Persona games in the same year.

That said, what do you think about the Persona 6 announcement? Let us know in the comments below.