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Persona 6 Announced at Xbox Games Showcase, Promises a Dark Successor in the Series

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
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Persona 6 poster
Image Credit: Atlus
In Short
  • Persona 6 is officially in the works at Atlus Studio.
  • The team shared a cryptic teaser for Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase event.
  • Persona 6 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
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It’s been a long time since Atlus released the Metaphor: ReFantazio. Without any official announcements, Persona fans have been constantly pleading with the studio for a new sequel. Now, fans don’t have to keep praying anymore as Atlus has officially announced Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Atlus Unveils Long-Awaited Series Sequel Persona 6 Coming Soon

It’s official that a new Persona game, Persona 6, is in the works at the Atlus studio. The devs shared a teaser at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event today. Unfortunately, the new teaser didn’t reveal anything about the gameplay or the story. You can watch the Persona 6 announcement trailer below:

Earlier this year, numerous leaks emerged online that Persona 6 is in active development. Today, Persona 6 has been officially announced alongside the Persona 4 Revival remake. We can only spot a graveyard in the Persona 6 teaser, hinting at the new sequel being the darkest entry in the Persona series. Other than that, we don’t have any information regarding the sequel, Persona 6, at the moment.

Persona 6 announcement is a huge relief for Persona fans around the world. Now, fans don’t have to keep relying on leakers for any details of Persona 6. Atlus took serious actions against the hackers who leaked the Persona 4 and Persona 6 announcements before the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. So, now, let’s patiently wait until Atlus shares more information regarding their upcoming title in the coming months.

As Persona 6 doesn’t have a release window yet, the sequel game will likely be released sometime in late 2027 or 2028. Since Persona 4: Revival is scheduled for a 2027 release, we will have to wait and see whether we will receive two Persona games in the same year.

That said, what do you think about the Persona 6 announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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