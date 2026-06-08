New Fortnite Event is Finally Going to Make Finding Legendary Sprites Much Easier

After the massive launch of Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners, Epic Games has revealed a weekly line-up of events revolving around Fortnite Sprites. The cycle of events will take place every week, allowing players multiple opportunities to boost their Sprite-related adventures in Chapter 7 Season 3 and increasing their chances to find Legendary Sprites.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3’s Weekly Events are Packed with Legendary Sprites Chances

Epic Games recently put out a gameplay blog detailing their weekly schedule. The headline addition to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 weekly Sprite rotation will be Mastery Mondays, set to kick off every Monday at 9:00 AM ET and running for 24 hours. During this event window, the spawn rates for Mythic and Legendary Sprites like the Punk Sprite will increase significantly, and Sprites will level up twice as fast through activities.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Finally, extracting a Sprite will reward players with double the Sprite Dust, which they can then use to summon other Sprites or purchase Extraction Gizmos.

Moving beyond the Monday progression boosts, Epic will also be adding two other events to its weekly schedule for Chapter 7 Season 3. Every Thursday, Epic will introduce new Sprites or special variant Sprites into the Fortnite loot pool, starting June 11, 2026. This will mark the debut of the Gummy variant.

Meanwhile, Saturdays will feature two distinct Power Hours at 3:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET. During these Power Hours, players will experience the following gameplay changes:

Gold Sprites will see a big boost in base spawn rates.

Every player will drop from the Battle Bus with the Dark Voyager’s Chaos Exploder Rifle.

Successfully extracting a Sprite will replenish a player’s Health and Shields while granting a temporary Slap effect.

Each Sprite Extraction will give you a stacking multiplier that boosts Sprite leveling for the rest of that match.

The first Sprite Power Hour will take place on June 13, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET, with the second Power Hour at 9:30 PM ET on the same day.

As Epic kicks off the first event in its weekly schedule, players can rest assured that they will have plenty of opportunities to grab highly coveted Sprites throughout Chapter 7 Season 3. Who knows, Epic might also bring more ways to get more Extraction Gizmos through future events.

How is your Sprite collection looking so far? Will you be logging in to these events and boosting your collection? Tell us in the comments below!