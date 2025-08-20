Google Pixel 10 Series Launched with Powerful Tensor G5 Chip, Camera Upgrades and Plenty of AI Features

Today, Google officially launched the Pixel 10 series during its Made by Google event in New York City. The company announced four new devices, which include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And for the first time in months of leaks and rumors, we finally have the official details of the specs, pricing, and availability of the Google Pixel 10 series. Let’s take a look at them.

Google Pixel 10 Features and Specifications

Let’s start with the Pixel 10, which I feel has received the most upgrades out of all four devices. It comes with a standard 6.3-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz OLED panel, protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. However, it can now reach 3,000 nits of brightness, making the Pixel 10 more readable in direct sunlight compared to last year’s Pixel 9.

The design of the Pixel 10 also remains the same, with rounded edges, and the same recycled spacecraft-grade aluminium for the build and IP 68 dust and water protection. However, it now features Pixelsnap at the back. It uses the new Qi-2 standard to magnetically attach wireless chargers and other accessories at the back, similar to Apple’s MagSafe.

Coming to the cameras, Google has blessed the base model with a 10.8 MP 5x optical zoom lens along with a 48 MP primary and 13 MP ultrawide. So for the first time in Pixel smartphones’ history, the base models feature the same number of cameras as the Pro models. And at the front, there’s a 10.5 MP selfie snapper, same as last year.

At the heart of the Pixel 10 is Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, offering 25% better CPU performance compared to the G4. It is coupled with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 Storage. There’s also a bump in battery with a 4,970 mAh capacity, which should give you an all-day battery life. This is paired with 30W USB-C charging support and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL Features and

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch screen, while the bigger Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display. Both are QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED panels with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the glass. The Pro models have also received a bump in brightness, reaching 3,300 nits.

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and the 10 Pro XL get the Pixelsnap treatment with Qi-2 magnetic rings at the back for charging and accessories. Since Google has kept the same design as last year’s Pro models with a premium aluminium frame and IP 68 rating, let’s jump on to the camera’s next.

We get a familiar triple camera layout at the back, with a 50 MP primary, 48 MP ultrawide, and another 48 MP 5x optical lens. But this time, Google has equipped the zoom lenses with 100x Pro Res Zoom (Nice dodge from Apple’s ProRes). But the selfie shooter is stuck at 42 MP on both.

These two Pixel 10 Pros are also powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset. And they are coupled with 16 GB of RAM, and top out at 1 TB of storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL also gets a bigger 5,200 mAh battery in comparison to the 10 Pro’s 4,870 mAh. The XL also benefits from faster charging at 45W wired and 25W wireless; meanwhile, the base Pro is stuck at 30W wired and 15W wireless.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Features and Specifications

Coming to Google’s Premium Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it has a 6.4-inch Actua OLED cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex LTPO OLED inner panel. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apart from the display, the rest of the build remains premium as we’ve seen last year. But in keeping the same design, Google has managed to get an IP 68 rating on the 10 Pro Fold.

This marks the first foldable device with this rating, even beating out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The camera alignment at the back also carries the same hardware as the last Pro Fold, with a 48 MP main + 10.5 MP ultrawide + 10.8 MP 5x telephoto and a 10 MP front and inner selfie camera.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also benefits from a bigger battery, going from 4,650 mAh to 5,015 mAh capacity. Given its bigger capacity, it can charge at 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Of course, it will have the Pixelsnap magnets at the back to allow for wireless accessories for the device. The Pro 10 Fold comes with Tensor G5 and 16 GB of RAM, but it can go all the way up to 1 TB of storage.

All four devices come with Android 16 out of the box, with a myriad of Gemini and other Pixel AI features. And of course, they will get 7 years of promised major Android updates.

Google Pixel 10 Series Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 10 comes in four colorways: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. It is available in two storage configurations, and here’s the pricing breakdown:

Google Pixel 10 Variants Pricing 12 GB + 128 GB $799 12 GB + 256 GB $899

The Pixel 10 Pro is also launching in four color options: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Here’s the pricing of the Pixel 10 Pro:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Variants Pricing 16 GB + 128 GB $999 16 GB + 256 GB $1,099 16 GB + 512 GB $1,219 16 GB + 1 TB $1,449

On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL won’t get the Porcelain option, only launching in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian. This is how much it will be available for.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Variants Pricing 16 GB + 256 GB $1,199 16 GB + 512 GB $1,319 16 GB + 1 TB $1,549

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is only launching in the Moonstone color shade. It will have two RAM and three storage options. This is the official launch price of the phone:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Variants Pricing 16 GB + 256 GB $1,799 16 GB + 512 GB $1,919 16 GB + 1 TB $2,149

You can get all the new Pixel 10 devices from the official Google Store, along with compatible charging accessories, and the newly released Pixel Buds 2a and Watch 4.