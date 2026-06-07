Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 DMZ Reveal Brings Massive Changes with Bodycam View

Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed the first look at Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4’s DMZ mode at today’s Xbox Games Showcase. The mode will feature the ultra-immersive, tense gameplay that DMZ is known for while also revealing a bodycam perspective option for spectators.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 DMZ Tasks Players with Extraction Missions in the Korean Peninsula

The gameplay trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 DMZ mode revealed players deploying on a mission in Hajin. Hajin is a sprawling Exclusion Zone, and it has been revealed that it will be forged directly by the aftermath of the Modern Warfare 4 main campaign. Just like previous DMZ entries, the MW4 version will feature tactical tools like night vision to help players navigate the missions.

Many squads will infil, not all will exfil.



Enter the DMZ in @CallofDuty: Modern Warfare 4 on October 23. Pre-order now: https://t.co/6S0f8sPpcT | #XBOXShowcase pic.twitter.com/6TPwHAtM4Y — XBOX (@XBOX) June 7, 2026

The DMZ mode in MW4 will also feature narrative-driven Story Missions for players, continuing the main campaign story from Modern Warfare 4. Apart from these, players can engage in Dynamic Operations and also explore Hajin freely. Dynamic Operations will be multi-step objectives that are generated for each new DMZ match, and will be highly replayable with different conditions each time around.

Players will also come across rival factions in Hajin, making the world feel alive for each match. Finally, the DMZ mode will also feature PvP capabilities, allowing players to come across rival operators and climb the Bounty leaderboard.

The most interesting aspect of the reveal, however, is the introduction of a spectator bodycam. This view, which triggers when spectating a teammate after being eliminated, provides a whole other level of immersion for players. The bodycam look, along with the lifelike visuals, will definitely make the MW4 DMZ worth players’ while.

The DMZ mode will launch alongside Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 on October 23, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. However, the title will not be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.