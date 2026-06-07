DOOM The Dark Ages Revelations DLC Announced as Doom Slayer Returns to a Freezing Hell

Id Software knocked it out of the park with DOOM: The Dark Ages last year. After the game’s release, Id Software confirmed that they are working on a new DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages. While the studio remained tight-lipped earlier, they have now announced the release date of DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations DLC Coming July 7

DOOM: The Dark Ages Revelations DLC is set to release on July 7, 2026. Id Software has also shared a brand-new trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC at the Xbox Games Showcase event, which you can watch below:

In case you didn’t know, DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC will be the largest content expansion in Id Software’s history. The Doom Slayer was dropped into a freezing hell, where we will get new guns to tear apart the monsters in the new realm. So, gear up to visit hell once again and slay the demons this July. Here is the official synopsis of DOOM: The Dark Ages Revelations DLC, according to Xbox:

Wounded and betrayed, the Slayer is thrust into a merciless purgatory only escapable by confronting haunting truths and forging new strength with the help of a mysterious ally. He must ascend from the prison of his mind and fight an abomination of the gods to set his followers on the path to freedom.

Since we are only a month away from the new DOOM DLC’s release, stay tuned for more information. If you have purchased either the premium or collector’s edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages, you can access the DLC at no additional cost. However, if you own the standard version, you will have to purchase the DLC separately for $19.99.

Having said that, what do you think about the new DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.