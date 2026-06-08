Persona 4 Revival Announced at Xbox Games Showcase, Coming February 2027

Atlus has just stolen the spotlight at today’s Xbox Games Showcase, officially announcing a February 18, 2027, launch date for Persona 4 Revival. The announcement was released alongside an extensive new gameplay trailer.

Persona 4 Revival Brings the Title to Modern-Day Gaming With Iconic Combat

Originally teased at last year’s showcase, the highly anticipated remake of Persona 4 builds the original 2008 JRPG classic from the ground up, featuring overhauled 3D environments, rebuilt character models, and updated combat mechanics. Players will even see the return of the Baton Pass system from Persona 5 and Theurgy attacks from Persona 3 Reload. Additionally, Persona 4 Revival wil also feature a brand new voice cast to bring lines to life.

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enter the TV in Persona 4 Revival, available day one on February 18, 2027 | #XBOXShowcase pic.twitter.com/wBv37pKyvT — XBOX Game Pass (@XBOXGamePass) June 7, 2026

The story for Persona 4 Revival takes players back to the quiet town of Inaba, where a weird string of serial killings is taking place. Players will take on the role of a high school transfer student. Along with a tight-knit group of friends, players investigate the supernatural Midnight Channel, which is a television dimension directly tied to the murders in the town.

The new trailer also confirms that the Persona 4 remake will feature content from the beloved expanded edition, Persona 4 Golden. This is proven by the presence of Marie’s Social Link, a mechanic that was exclusive to the Golden variant. This marks a departure from the release strategy of Persona 3 Reload, which initially launched without any content from its expansions.

Persona 4 Revival is being developed by P-Studio and will be simultaneously revealed worldwide on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on February 18, 2027. Additionally, the title will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. However, players will be disappointed to know that the title will be skipping Nintendo Switch 2.

Are you excited about the Persona 4 remake finally having a release date? Tell us in the comments below!