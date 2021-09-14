Here’s How Much the iPhone 13 Series Will Cost in India

Apple officially launched the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event earlier today. The next-gen iPhone models feature a smaller notch, bigger batteries, and the new A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models further bring 120Hz ProMotion displays and improved cameras in tow, which is amazing. Apple announced the US pricing for all the models on stage at the event. But, the company has now shared the India pricing and availability details for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models.

iPhone 13 India Prices Announced

Let’s take a look at the prices of each of the iPhone 13 models in India right here:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB – Rs. 69,900 256GB – Rs. 79,900 512GB – Rs. 99,900

iPhone 13 128GB – Rs. 79,900 256GB – Rs. 89,900 512GB – Rs. 109,900

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB – Rs. 1,19,900 256GB – Rs. 1,29,900 512GB – Rs. 1,49,900 1TB – Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB – Rs. 1,29,900 256GB – Rs. 1,39,900 512GB – Rs. 1,59,900 1TB – Rs. 1,79,900



Now, if you are planning to get any of the iPhone 13 models, you will be able to place pre-orders starting from 17th September (Friday) at 5:30 PM IST. The device will go on sale starting from 24th September next week.

iPhone 13 India Color Variants

As for the color variants, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in five color variants, namely PRODUCT (RED), starlight, midnight, blue, and pink. You can see all of these colors in the image below:

As for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, you will be able to buy them in four color variants in India. These are Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue, and you can see how they look in the image below:

So yeah, that’s pretty much everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 series price and color variants in India. Will you buy the new iPhone or pick the previous-gen model at a discounted price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.