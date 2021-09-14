Here’s How Much the iPhone 13 Series Will Cost in India

Apple officially launched the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event earlier today. The next-gen iPhone models feature a smaller notch, bigger batteries, and the new A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models further bring 120Hz ProMotion displays and improved cameras in tow, which is amazing. Apple announced the US pricing for all the models on stage at the event. But, the company has now shared the India pricing and availability details for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models.
iPhone 13 India Prices Announced
Let’s take a look at the prices of each of the iPhone 13 models in India right here:
- iPhone 13 mini
- 128GB – Rs. 69,900
- 256GB – Rs. 79,900
- 512GB – Rs. 99,900
- iPhone 13
- 128GB – Rs. 79,900
- 256GB – Rs. 89,900
- 512GB – Rs. 109,900
- iPhone 13 Pro
- 128GB – Rs. 1,19,900
- 256GB – Rs. 1,29,900
- 512GB – Rs. 1,49,900
- 1TB – Rs. 1,69,900
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 128GB – Rs. 1,29,900
- 256GB – Rs. 1,39,900
- 512GB – Rs. 1,59,900
- 1TB – Rs. 1,79,900
Now, if you are planning to get any of the iPhone 13 models, you will be able to place pre-orders starting from 17th September (Friday) at 5:30 PM IST. The device will go on sale starting from 24th September next week.
iPhone 13 India Color Variants
As for the color variants, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in five color variants, namely PRODUCT (RED), starlight, midnight, blue, and pink. You can see all of these colors in the image below:
As for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, you will be able to buy them in four color variants in India. These are Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue, and you can see how they look in the image below:
So yeah, that’s pretty much everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 series price and color variants in India. Will you buy the new iPhone or pick the previous-gen model at a discounted price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
5 Comments
Same old thing ,just re-named.
Meh phone , i watch entire from ipad to iphone 13 max , not extraordinary expect 1tb storage
Have you seen ipad’s with M1?
The only upgrade is the refresh rate in the pro model!
Apple is always like this. It just runs because of the fanboys
Except*