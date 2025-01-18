iOS 19 Leak Suggests iPhone Camera App Could Take Design Cues from visionOS

It’s only been a few months since Apple released the official version of iOS 18. While the dust is yet to settle, it looks like they’re already working on the next version of iOS. A recent report now reveals that Apple is preparing a huge upgrade to the Camera app, and we may soon it on iOS 19.

According to a video shared by Front Page Tech, the Camera app on iOS 19 will get a significant redesign. The channel’s host Jon Prosser states that he got to see the upcoming Camera app in action, but in order to protect his source’s identity, his team managed to recreate the experience from scratch.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech/ YouTube (screenshot by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

The video reveals that the Camera app on iOS 19 may feature only two tabs at the bottom – Photo and Video, as opposed to multiple sections for Time-Lapse, Slo-mo, Cinematic, Portrait, and Pano. The design could be intended to make the interface minimal and more intuitive than its current layout.

Tapping on these tabs will show an expanded menu with additional options. So, the Photo tab may showcase option like Depth, Spatial, Pano, Style, Aspect, Exposure, and Timer. Similarly, the options inside the Video menu will be different with stuff like Depth, Spatial, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Action, and Exposure.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech/ YouTube (screenshot by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

The menus themselves will get some form of a translucent look, without obstructing the content inside the viewfinder. Besides, the app will continue to offer additional controls at the top of the screen. You’ll be able to control the resolution and frame rate, and toggle the flash and Live Photos options, similar to the current app.

The revamp of the Camera app on iOS 19 appears to take notes from Apple’s visionOS. Prosser hints that these visual changes may not just focus on the Camera app alone. But we may see its large-scale adoption inside iOS itself. If that happens to be true, iOS 19 will certainly be a huge upgrade and the first major redesign since iOS 7, one that ties the company’s established mobile OS to newer elements of its Vision Pro headset.

We’re still half a year away from the iOS 19 announcement and a full nine months from its official launch. So, I’d advise going about this development with a pinch of salt. Who knows whether Apple even has plans to keep working on its Vision Pro line, since it has already halted its production due to reduced demands. There’s also a possibility that these are reserved for internal testing and may never even come to fruition.

What do you think about the supposed redesign of the Camera app on iOS 19? Do you think Apple will bring these changes as soon as this year? Let us know in the comments.