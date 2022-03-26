You Can Now Delete Last 15 Minutes of Google Search History on Android; Here’s How!

Last year, we saw Google rollout a nifty feature for its Search app that lets users delete the last 15 minutes of their search history with a tap of a button. It was to help users better manage their data and prevent privacy issues. The feature was, however, exclusive to the Google app on iOS and did not make its way to the Android version until recently. So now, Android users can also delete the last 15 minutes of their search history with a single tap.

Now Delete Last 15 Minutes of Google Search History on Android

The search giant confirmed the rollout of the feature to The Verge last weekend and it started reaching users across the world earlier this week. The company stated that the “delete last 15 minutes of search history” feature will be available for all Android users in the next few weeks with an update to the Google Search app.

“We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

It has started rolling out for me and you can find it too. But to get the feature in the Google Search app on your Android device, be sure to update the app to the latest version from the Play Store. Following the update, you will see a new bubble at the top right, notifying you about the new feature, when you open the Search app.

How to Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Google Search History on Android?

Now, if you want to try out the feature on your Android device, follow the steps below to clear the last 15 minutes of your search history with just the tap of a button.

Open the Google app on your Android device.

Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen to open up the overflow menu.

Here, you will now see the new “Delete last 15 minutes” button right below the “Search history” button.

Click on this button and wait for the app to clear your recent search history. After some time, it will be cleared, and you will see a confirmation toast message.

Now, it is worth mentioning that you will not be able to choose what is being deleted from your search history when you use the feature. It will delete all the search terms you used in the last 15 minutes almost instantly.

Meanwhile, if you struggle with managing your search, location, and web-activity history on Google, check our in-depth guides on how to delete search history and how to auto-delete web and location history on Google using the corresponding links. Also, tell us your thoughts about the new search history-deletion feature in the Google app for Android in the comments below.