OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 Launched In India; Price Starting at Rs 26,999

After much speculation, OnePlus has finally taken the veil off of its next-gen Nord phones, the Nord 3 and the Nord CE 3, for India. With these two smartphones, the Chinese phone maker is trying to bring back some of the previously-removed but much-loved features. While the Nord 3 is aimed at power users, the Nord CE 3 is targeted at those looking for a reliable and reasonably priced daily driver. That said, let’s look at the specs and pricing of the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch Super Fluid 10-bit flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and 1450 nits of peak brightness. The panel is able to reproduce 1.07 billion colors with HDR10+ support with HDR viewing experience in Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The Dragontrail glass display is encased within an aluminum mid-frame instead of a plastic one. The Nord 3 brings back the iconic Alert Slider, along with an IR Blaster at the top. The Gorilla Glass 5 back is home to two independent circular camera cutouts with the primary camera at the top and the two secondary cameras at the bottom. There are two single-tone flashes as well.

The triple rear camera module packs a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor (+OIS) along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The center punch-hole camera is a 16MP shooter. OnePlus Nord 3 includes camera features like Panorama mode, Night mode, Dual-View mode, and much more. In terms of video, the Nord 3 can capture 4K @ 60fps recording at the back while the front is capped at 720p @ 30fps.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with the Arm Mali G710 MC10 GPU powers the OnePlus Nord 3. It has a maximum of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To keep the device cool, there is also a 4129.8 square mm vapor chamber under the hood.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands, along with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The device runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Nord 3 also supports OnePlus’ RAM-Vita algorithm.

Additional features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, and much more. The OnePlus 3 will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green color options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Specs and Features

The Nord CE 3 is a toned-down version of the Nord 3 and ships with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel in the 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. This is one of the first differences over the Nord 3, along with the chipset.

This device is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 782G chipset. It includes a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with the same cooling system as the Nord 3. In the camera department, the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 are identical with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS.

The Nord CE 3 is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands, along with Bluetooth version 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The device ships with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. It will be available in two color options, namely Gray Shimmer and Aqua Surge.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 starts at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB+128GB base variant while the 16GB+256GB variant will cost you Rs 37,999. It will be available to buy on Amazon India starting from July 15.

On the other hand, the 8GB+128GB base variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will retail at Rs 26,999. You will have to spend Rs 28,999 to get the 12GB+256GB variant.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord 3