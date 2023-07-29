Honor Pad X9 with a 120Hz Display Introduced in India

Amidst rumors of Honor making a comeback in India, the company has now launched its Pad X9 tablet in the country. The affordable device comes with a 120Hz display, virtual RAM support, and much more. It takes on the likes of Realme, Oppo, and more in the same space. Here are the details.

Honor Pad X9: Specs and Features

The Pad X9 has a metal build and is sleek with a thickness of 6.9mm. It has a minimal design with an oval-shaped rear camera hump and just the company’s branding at the back. Upfront, there’s an 11-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% SRGB color gamut. There are thin bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 86%. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland-certified.

Under the hood, the Honor Pad X9 has a Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for up to 3GB of extended RAM too. On the camera front, you get a 5MP rear snapper, along with a 5MP selfie shooter.

The tablet is backed by a 7,250mAh battery, which is said to provide video playback of up to 13 hours on a single charge. It runs Android 13 with the new Magic UI 7.1. You can try features like Multi-window to enable up to 4 windows at the same time, Google Kids Space, and more.

The audio part includes 6 Cinematic surround speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio. Additionally, there’s support for a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and more.

Price and Availability

The Honor Pad X9 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the single 4GB+128GB variant. It can be bought via Amazon, starting August 2, although, it is now up for pre-booking. The tablet comes in Gray.

Furthermore, the Pad X9 comes with a free Honor Flip Cover and those who pre-order it now, can get a discount of Rs 500. So, will you go for the new affordable Honor tablet? Let us know in the comments below.