After unveiling the Honor Band 6 in China last November, Honor has globally launched the fitness band today. It is the successor of Honor Band 5 the company launched back in 2019. Check out the specifications of the fitness band below.

Honor Band 6: Specifications

The Honor Band 6 features a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 194 x 368-pixel resolution. It offers 148% more display area than the 0.95-inch display found on its predecessor. The fitness band comes with silicone rubber straps. The company has placed its logo at the left edge, while the right edge has a button with a red line at the center. You can pick a watch face from the store or set a personalized watch face to customize the look and feel of the band.

Honor Band 6 offers 10 professional workout modes – outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle workout, indoor swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and indoor walking. Apart from these, you get 24-hour heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen monitoring with Band 6. The company also offers a period-tracking calendar to keep track of the fertile window and menstrual cycle.

You can use the Honor Band 6 for controlling music playback, use it as a remote camera shutter, get message alerts, and more. It is worth mentioning that you won’t get a remote camera shutter and outdoor cycling workout unless you’re using an Honor phone that runs Magic UI 2.0 or later. Outdoor cycling is available on iOS devices though.

With the 180 mAh battery, Honor claims that you will get 14 days of typical usage and 10 days of heavy usage. Moreover, you can use the magnetic charger to charge the band for 10 minutes and use it for 3 days.

Pricing and Availability

Honor Band 6 is available in three color variants namely Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink. The band will first be available through AliExpress from March 28 and will eventually be available via Honor’s online stores in April. It will retail at 49.9 Euros (~Rs. 4,300) in Europe and is listed at $34.99 – $47.99 on AliExpress depending on the region. We’ll have to wait to know the India pricing of the Honor Band 6.