Honkai Star Rail: New Leak Hints at the Return of a Fan- Favorite Deceased Foxian

Honkai Star Rail is currently in setting up for the version 2.6 release, which will finally feature the Wardance tournament we have all been waiting for in Xianzhou Luofu. The tournament will bring many old and new characters to the Luofu, with Luka, Argenti, and Boothill being the confirmed characters to appear in version 2.5. Other than that, we can expect to see Rappa, the upcoming version 2.6 character, in the Wardance. But that’s not all as a recent leak has brought to light a shocking appearance of an old deceased Foxian making a return and having a different playable form.

Tingyun’s New Form in Honkai Star Rail

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

The recent leak via Sakura Heaven (marked as reliable), has revealed that Tingyun will be making a return as a 5-star character after Rappa. Tingyun was previously shown as deceased during the entire Ambrosial Arbor incident, taking place during the Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Luofu trailblazing arc. She was possessed by the Lord Ravager Phantylia and used to mislead the Trailblazers.

Another leak from Uncle, marked as questionable, mentions that Tingyun will appear in the second phase of version 2.7 and will have a new form. She is supposedly going to have a nine-tailed fox style form and so far is expected to be a 5-star character. Now, whether Tingyun stays as a Harmony character or not is yet to be seen, but her 4-star character is still one of the most used Support in the game.

Sunday’s Release Window in Honkai Star Rail

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Other than Tingyun, the leak also mentions that Sunday will finally become playable in phase 1 of version 2.7, which is another massive news as Sunday kind-of disappeared after his brief conversion with Jade during version 2.3 Trailblazing mission. How Sunday and the new form of Tingyun are going to be assimilated to the new Trailblaze Continuance mission of Xianzhou Luofu is yet to be seen. Tell us your opinion on the return of Tingyun and Sunday in version 2.7. Also, tell us your lore theories that will make this possible in the game.