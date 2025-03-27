Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream has been announced today. The special broadcast will reveal more details about the two new playable characters, alongside banner roster and upcoming events. The upcoming update will be action-packed as it will revolve around Castorice and the Titan of Death Thantos. So, if you are eager to find out what’s new, check out the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream date and time in this guide.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail. screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Honkai Star Rail 3.2’s special program will be livestreamed on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8). The Special Program is titled — Through the Petals in the Land of Repose. The HSR 3.2 livestream will be streamed on Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, so tune in after the countdown timer hits zero to watch the program.

Below are the date and time of the HSR 3.2 livestream for all the popular regions:

New Delhi, India – 5:00 PM IST on March 28, 2025

– 5:00 PM IST on March 28, 2025 Tokyo, Japan – 08:30 PM JST on March 28, 2025

– 08:30 PM JST on March 28, 2025 California, USA – 04:30 AM PST on March 28, 2025

– 04:30 AM PST on March 28, 2025 Beijing, China – 07:30 PM CST on March 28, 2025

– 07:30 PM CST on March 28, 2025 Toronto, Canada – 07:30 AM on March 28, 2025

– 07:30 AM on March 28, 2025 Rome, Italy – 01:30 PM CET on March 28, 2025

– 01:30 PM CET on March 28, 2025 Melbourne, Australia – 10:30 PM on March 28, 2025

– 10:30 PM on March 28, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand – 12:30 AM on March 29, 2025

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Livestream Countdown Timer

If you don’t see your region listed above, check out the dedicated countdown timer for the HSR 3.2 livestream event:

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Livestream has started. Join in to learn about the latest update.

What to Expect from HSR 3.2 Livestream?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will detail everything we should know about the upcoming game version. The special program will reveal official information on Castorice and Anaxa’s kit, including their signature Light Cones. We will also learn about the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners, alongside the new events.

Furthermore, the livestream will tease HSR 3.2 Trailblazing missions and possible anniversary rewards. Finally, as always, the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of redeem codes, which we will append to our HSR codes list in real time. So, bookmark our codes list to find the latest codes without any hassle.

Both Castorice and Anaxa are rumored to be extremely strong and game breaking characters, so are you excited for them? Tell us in the comments below.