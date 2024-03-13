Honkai Star Rail: Boothill Drip Marketing Revealed

Honkai Star Rail’s community has been buzzing with excitement this week. The HSR 2.1 Livestream is scheduled in just a few days and HoYoverse is starting to release the Drip Marketing for the new characters coming in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. Yesterday, they released Robin’s, and today they have released Boothill’s Drip Marketing, which is very surprising. Not many in the community expected to see Boothill as playable this early and we only speculated from the leaks that he will first appear in the 2.1 trailblazing missions. Nonetheless, let’s take a look at Boothill’s Drip Marketing and everything we know about him so far including his leaked kit.

HSR Boothill Drip Marketing and Voice Actors

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Boothill



"So, here's the thing: someone went and tinkered with my Synesthesia Beacon, so now, all you folks can hear is me and those adorable little troublemakers talkin' like this… cutie, cutie, cutie. Looky here, see?"



A cyborg…

Boothill’s Drip Marketing describes him as an extremely optimistic and unrestrained cowboy drifting among the stars. He is also mentioned to be a member of the Galaxy Rangers who have sworn to punish the wretched by any and all means. The Drip Marketing also mentions that the IPC is the target of Boothill’s revenge, so we can expect some clash between Boothill and Aventurine in the 2.1 Trailblazing missions.

The English voice of Boothill will be played by Andrew Russel, who is known for his work in voicing Akira Otoishi in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (anime), Giovanni in Pokémon Masters (game), and Genta Kojima in Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (anime movie).

The Japanese voice of Boothill will be played by Konishi Katsuyuki, who is known for voicing Diavolo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (anime), Kamina in Gurren Lagann (anime), and Laxus Dreyar in Fairy Tail (anime).

Boothill’s Drip Marketing confirms him for the HSR 2.2 version, which should be released around May 5, 2024. However, we still don’t know whether he will feature in the first or second phase of the version. So, if everything goes as per the norm, we can speculate Boothill will either be released on May 5 or May 26.

HSR Boothill Path, Damage Type, and Leaked Kit

Boothill is a 5-star Hunt character with the Physical Damage type. He is the first Hunt Physical character in Honkai Star Rail. Hunt characters are generally fast and single-target oriented, so expect a high Single-target damage output capability from him.

We only have old leaks about Boothill’s kit and they mention that his Skill forces enemies to a Duel. I guess that the Skill is a taunt ability. Other than that, the Ultimate is leaked to deal increased Break damage and delay enemy turns.

Is Boothill Connected To Acheron?

In-game Screenshot: Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Boothill’s Drip Marketing described him as Galaxy Ranger is definitely which triggers a lot of questions because Acheron is also mentioned to be one. However, Acheron’s Drip Marketing mentioned that she claimed to be a Galaxy Ranger, while Boothill’s says he IS a Galaxy Ranger.

I am speculating that Acheron is not a Galaxy Ranger and is impersonating one for convenience. We already know that she is an emanator of Nihility. But, that’s all the guess I can make at the moment with no further information on Boothill. Tell us what you think about this situation in the comment section.