Honkai Star Rail Leaks Reveal Boothill’s Kit and Model

Honkai Star Rail’s trailblazing missions are currently concentrated on the new world, Penacony, and each new version is introducing many new characters. Boothill is one of the Penacony characters leaked a while back, and very hyped in the community. Boothill’s name and character features were revealed a while back, but all the leaks only showcased fan art without any in-game model. However, recent leaks have given us more details about Boothill’s kit and character model.

Image Created by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Recent leaks on Reddit via HXG finally gave us a close-up cinematic look at Boothill, which means he is likely going to appear soon in the Penacony Trailblazing missions, hopefully in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. If we have to guess, he will be playable in either the 2.2 or 2.3 versions.

Boothill features a devious look and has a Rogue-like appearance. He is rumored to be a Freedom Fighter of sorts in Penacony, representing the refugees. Earlier rumors had suggested that Boothill would feature an old west cowboy look.

His leaks describe him as brash, unruly, and indifferent to the rules of the society. Another leak reveals that Boothill will create many difficulties for the Trailblazers before becoming friends with the Galactic baseballer.

HSR Boothill: Kit, Path & Damage Type

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Boothill is rumored to be a playable character and leaks suggest that he will be a 5-star Physical Hunt character. An old leak of Boothill’s kit mentions that his Skill will trigger a dueling mode against an enemy.

And when the enemy is weakness-broken or is defeated, it will give Boothill an Attack buff and a ‘Bullet’ stack. With 5 Bullet stacks, Boothill will perform an enhanced basic attack. Other than that, his Ultimate is rumored to deal damage with increased break damage and also delays enemies’ turns. This loosely means that Boothill will feature Taunt abilities, with high single-target damage Basic Attack and Ultimate.

So, that’s it. Share your thoughts on Boothill in Honkai Star Rail and what you think about his recent and old leaks. Also, tell us who you are going to be pulling for in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners.