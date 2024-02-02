Honkai Star Rail Is Coming to Apple Vision Pro on February 6

Honkai Star Rail has quickly become one of the most-played mobile games and recently received the best mobile app on the iOS store award followed by the best mobile game award at the TGA. The game has a big player base on iOS devices and it seems they are planning to further increase their reach in the Apple ecosystem with the Apple Vision Pro. Honkai: Star Rail's iOS app will be coming to Apple Vision Pro on February 6th.

Please stay tuned for further details!#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/z78nox2UgZ— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) February 2, 2024

Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitter handle revealed that HSR is coming to Apple Vision Pro on February 6th. This is the same day when Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will be released. HSR version 2.0 appears to be one of the biggest updates since the release of the game, and having the game released on Apple Vision Pro on the same date will help both of them.

Apple Vision Pro already boasts a catalog of 250 games, including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, TMNT Splintered Fate, and also has support for popular game controllers, including PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Honkai Star Rail recently revealed that the game is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now and it was also released on PS5 around 4 months back. This leaves the Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, among the major gaming devices, to not feature Honkai Star Rail.

