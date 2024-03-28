Home > News > Hermitcraft Season 9 Map Now Available on Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace

Hermitcraft Season 9 Map Now Available on Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace

Radojka Travar
Hermitcraft season 9 world download from Minecraft Marketplace on Bedrock edition
In Short
  • The latest Hermitcraft season 9 map is now available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace for Bedrock players.
  • To get started, open the Marketplace, search for Hermitcraft, click on Free, then on Download, and finally on Create This World.
  • The Hermitcraft world was trimmed for this release, so that size fits all devices. This might've led to some parts getting deleted.

If you’re a fan of the Hermitcraft server and are playing on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, then I have good news for you. The Hermitcraft season 9 map has become available on the Minecraft Marketplace, so you can easily access it no matter what device you own. So, let’s see how to download this map.

Download Hermitcraft Season 9 Map from Minecraft Marketplace

Yes, that’s right. Folks on the Hermitcraft server have teamed up with Minecraft to make the latest map accessible to players via the Marketplace. Follow the simple steps below to download this map.

  • First, make sure your Minecraft for Windows is up to date.
  • Then, load up the game and click on the Marketplace in the main menu.
Click on the Marketplace button
  • Here, look for the Hermitcraft season 9 map in the offered content at the top of the screen.
Hermitcraft season 9 map available at the top of the page
  • Alternatively, you may use the search bar to locate this map fast.
Search for Hermitcraft to find the Hermitcraft season 9 map on Minecraft Marketplace
  • After you find it, you’ll see that it’s completely free, so no minecoins are necessary. So, click on the Free button and then on Download to get the map. Now, you’ll need to wait a bit for the map to download.
Click on the Free button
  • What you should do next is click the “Create This World” button, and you can choose the settings you want.
Click on Create This World to play in the Hermitcraft season 9 world download

If you followed the steps closely, then load up the world and enjoy! You can play this map in the survival or creative mode and there are even useful items and details left for you at the world spawn.

Hermitcraft members already provided downloads for various devices, but thanks to this Marketplace addition, the worlds are going to be easily accessible for everyone, even on console and mobile. Moreover, since this map is now available on many devices, the world was trimmed for its size to be reduced from 1 GB to 400 MB.

That means some important parts might be missing. Luckily, xisumavoid has included an email address you can contact in case you have any feedback, which is: hermitcraftfeedback@mojang.com.

With that, you now know how to get the Hermitcraft season 9 map from Minecraft Marketplace. This is absolutely amazing news for Bedrock players, and it’s fantastic to see all players can now equally explore the world of their favorite creators.

Radojka Travar

I'm a gaming enthusiast with a strong passion for writing. My writing journey started over six months ago and thanks to the wonderful Beebom team I was lucky enough to meet, it'll only continue from here. My expertise lies in creating simple, to the point and clear content teaching you about various features, mechanics and community-based inventions related to Minecraft, the game that I've been a part of for many years and the one that inspires me greatly. In spare time, beside flying around with the elytra in my Minecraft world, I love exploring worlds and stories of other pixelated games like Stardew Valley.

