Hermitcraft Season 9 Map Now Available on Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace

If you’re a fan of the Hermitcraft server and are playing on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, then I have good news for you. The Hermitcraft season 9 map has become available on the Minecraft Marketplace, so you can easily access it no matter what device you own. So, let’s see how to download this map.

Download Hermitcraft Season 9 Map from Minecraft Marketplace

Yes, that’s right. Folks on the Hermitcraft server have teamed up with Minecraft to make the latest map accessible to players via the Marketplace. Follow the simple steps below to download this map.

First, make sure your Minecraft for Windows is up to date.

Then, load up the game and click on the Marketplace in the main menu.

Here, look for the Hermitcraft season 9 map in the offered content at the top of the screen.

Alternatively, you may use the search bar to locate this map fast.

After you find it, you’ll see that it’s completely free, so no minecoins are necessary. So, click on the Free button and then on Download to get the map. Now, you’ll need to wait a bit for the map to download.

What you should do next is click the “Create This World” button, and you can choose the settings you want.

If you followed the steps closely, then load up the world and enjoy! You can play this map in the survival or creative mode and there are even useful items and details left for you at the world spawn.

Hermitcraft members already provided downloads for various devices, but thanks to this Marketplace addition, the worlds are going to be easily accessible for everyone, even on console and mobile. Moreover, since this map is now available on many devices, the world was trimmed for its size to be reduced from 1 GB to 400 MB.

That means some important parts might be missing. Luckily, xisumavoid has included an email address you can contact in case you have any feedback, which is: hermitcraftfeedback@mojang.com.

With that, you now know how to get the Hermitcraft season 9 map from Minecraft Marketplace. This is absolutely amazing news for Bedrock players, and it’s fantastic to see all players can now equally explore the world of their favorite creators.