Minecraft Xbox 360 Edition Player Found the Weirdest Village Ever

Radojka Travar
Weird village in Minecraft with only path blocks
In Short
  • Villages in Minecraft are known for lots of features like houses, paths, iron golem, villagers, farms, animal pens and more.
  • However, this weird Minecraft village contains only some path blocks leading to nowhere.
  • Redditor RaspyAtol20734 discovered this seed on the Xbox 360 edition.

If you’ve ever come across a small Minecraft biome or a small generated structure, and well, felt disappointed about it, then you can’t imagine how this player must have felt when they stumbled upon this weird village.

The Most Unique Village in Minecraft

When you think about a village in Minecraft, you probably think of small houses, villagers, iron golems, a well, farms, animal pens, paths, and things like of that sort. However, the village we see here is far from it.

The reason why this village is so special is because it contains pretty much only one distinctive feature — a road. Yeah, that’s right. This weird Minecraft village has only path blocks leading to absolutely nowhere.

This is the ENTIRE village.
byu/RaspyAtol20734 inMinecraft
Imagine spotting a road from afar and getting excited about the possible trades and loot. However, when you get close, the realization hits that you are left with just some path blocks. Well, isn’t that inconvenient?

The discovery was made by a Redditor named RaspyAtol20734 recently. They play Minecraft on the Xbox 360 edition (TU69-75). This is the only edition you can find this silly village on. In case you’re wondering, this is the world seed – 14880744008722756659.

I’ve played Minecraft for a while and have stumbled upon crazy terrain and structure generations before, but this weird village might be the biggest troll that exists in the game. With that, are you going to try to find this village on your Xbox 360? If you are, don’t forget to share what you’ll do with it in the comment section below.

Radojka Travar

I'm a gaming enthusiast with a strong passion for writing. My writing journey started over six months ago and thanks to the wonderful Beebom team I was lucky enough to meet, it'll only continue from here. My expertise lies in creating simple, to the point and clear content teaching you about various features, mechanics and community-based inventions related to Minecraft, the game that I've been a part of for many years and the one that inspires me greatly. In spare time, beside flying around with the elytra in my Minecraft world, I love exploring worlds and stories of other pixelated games like Stardew Valley.

