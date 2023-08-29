Hammer Robust and Glide Smartwatches Introduced

Indian wearable brand Hammer has brought two new smartwatches called the Glide and the Robust to the country. Both of them come under Rs 3,000 and feature an AMOLED display, a blood pressure sensor, and much more. Check out the details here.

Hammer Robust: Specs and Features

The Robust smartwatch has a metal build and a 1.96-inch square AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of brightness, AOD, and a Raise-to-Wake feature. There’s also support for multiple watch faces and password protection.

The watch enables Bluetooth Calling and has the ability to change the volume during calls and switch between ringing and vibration modes. For health monitoring, you get a heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There are 100+ sports modes with built-in 8 modes too.

Additionally, the Hammer Robust supports the DND mode, 4 menu options, a Business Card collection, a flashlight, AI voice assistance, and more. It has a battery life of up to 5 days on a single charge and an IP67 rating.

Hammer Glide: Specs and Features

The Glide has a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with the same 800 nits of brightness, AOD, and a 60Hz refresh rate. You get hundreds of watch face options, along with two AOD customizations, Analog and Digital.

You also get Bluetooth Calling with the Glide smartwatch just like with the Robust watch. The health features remain the same, along with 100+ sports modes to track various activities. It also supports breath training.

The watch can last up to two days with Bluetooth Calling enabled and up to 5 in the normal mode and comes with voice assistance, weather updates, the DND mode, camera/music controls, and much more. Furthermore, you get an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Both the Hammer Robust and the Glide smartwatches come with an introductory price of Rs 2,699 (original price is Rs 2,999) and will be up for grabs via Amazon and the company’s website.

These are compatible with Android and iOS and has the companion FitCloudPro app.