GTA 6’s Police Will Have K9 Units to Assist Them During Pursuits

Rockstar is making GTA 6’s police chases more dangerous, revealing that K9 units will join the pursuit when Jason or Lucia try to escape the cops. In a gameplay sequence featured in Edge’s November 2026 issue, published October 29, 2026, a K9 unit catches up to Jason limping away from the crime scene after a botched robbery.

The gameplay sequence featured in Edge Magazine Issue 430 (via GamesRadar+) was unscripted, with Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson stealing a motorcycle as Jason and Lucia tried to escape the police, only to hit spike strips that were “almost invisible” at high speeds at night in the GTA 6 map.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Of course, Jason and Lucia both hit the stinger strip, puncturing their motorcycle, and when they tried to limp away from the scene, a K9 unit pinned down Jason. Next, Nelson had to decide whether to shoot the dog or let it go.

Of course, shooting the dog will negatively affect your Criminal Profile in GTA 6, whether you’re playing as Jason or Lucia. This is also a returning feature from Red Dead Redemption 2, which featured Bounty Hunters with bloodhounds that would track down Arthur once the bounty crossed $170.

So, once your Wanted Level in GTA 6 crosses a specific number of stars, the police will likely bring in K9 units, especially when you’re trying to outrun them on foot. In RDR 2, killing the bloodhounds would drop your Honor Level, as it’s considered animal cruelty. The same applies to the Alsatians on the GTA 6 animals list.

There are multiple ways to avoid the ‘heat’ system in GTA 6 and escape the K9 units in the first place. One is to change your clothes on the fly using GTA 6’s car trunk system. But thanks to GTA 6’s realistic smell system, a K9 can possibly catch Jason or Lucia’s body odor to track them down.

That said, what do you think about the police in GTA 6 having K9 units to assist them? Tell us in the comments section below.