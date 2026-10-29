Home > News > GTA 6’s Police Will Have K9 Units to Assist Them During Pursuits

GTA 6’s Police Will Have K9 Units to Assist Them During Pursuits

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Lucia in a shootout along with the image of a dog.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6's police will use K9 units to chase Jason and Lucia.
  • In a gameplay sequence featured in Edge's November 2026 issue, a K9 unit caught up with Jason as he limped away from a crash.
  • Furthermore, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson had the option to either shoot the Alsatian or let it go.
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Rockstar is making GTA 6’s police chases more dangerous, revealing that K9 units will join the pursuit when Jason or Lucia try to escape the cops. In a gameplay sequence featured in Edge’s November 2026 issue, published October 29, 2026, a K9 unit catches up to Jason limping away from the crime scene after a botched robbery.

The gameplay sequence featured in Edge Magazine Issue 430 (via GamesRadar+) was unscripted, with Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson stealing a motorcycle as Jason and Lucia tried to escape the police, only to hit spike strips that were “almost invisible” at high speeds at night in the GTA 6 map.

Jason Busted
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Of course, Jason and Lucia both hit the stinger strip, puncturing their motorcycle, and when they tried to limp away from the scene, a K9 unit pinned down Jason. Next, Nelson had to decide whether to shoot the dog or let it go.

Of course, shooting the dog will negatively affect your Criminal Profile in GTA 6, whether you’re playing as Jason or Lucia. This is also a returning feature from Red Dead Redemption 2, which featured Bounty Hunters with bloodhounds that would track down Arthur once the bounty crossed $170.

So, once your Wanted Level in GTA 6 crosses a specific number of stars, the police will likely bring in K9 units, especially when you’re trying to outrun them on foot. In RDR 2, killing the bloodhounds would drop your Honor Level, as it’s considered animal cruelty. The same applies to the Alsatians on the GTA 6 animals list.

There are multiple ways to avoid the ‘heat’ system in GTA 6 and escape the K9 units in the first place. One is to change your clothes on the fly using GTA 6’s car trunk system. But thanks to GTA 6’s realistic smell system, a K9 can possibly catch Jason or Lucia’s body odor to track them down.

That said, what do you think about the police in GTA 6 having K9 units to assist them? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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