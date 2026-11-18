Twitch has announced a special GTA 6 launch celebration, offering players a chance to win free Ultimate Edition game codes alongside exclusive chat badges, emotes, and other rewards. The event begins on November 18, 2026, at 3 AM PT/6 AM ET, with most rewards available until November 30. The promotion is not officially affiliated with or partnered with Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Twitch Celebration Includes Free Codes, Badges, and Emotes

According to Twitch’s official announcement, the streaming platform will surprise random viewers with GTA 6 Ultimate Edition game codes every day from launch through November 30. Selected viewers will receive a notification on Twitch and can claim their codes through the Drops and Rewards inventory.

Image Credit: Twitch

However, there’s a catch. The game codes are limited by platform and region. This means not everyone will receive one. Also, lucky viewers must also claim their codes before December 7, at 11:59 PM PST. But if you’re still fixated on getting GTA 6 for free, check out our in-depth guide on all promos offering the game code right now.

Apart from the giveaways, there are also several exclusive Twitch rewards that viewers can unlock. First is the Bling Badge Collection, which features six GTA 6-themed chat badges in purple, bronze, silver, gold, diamond, and Miami chain finishes.

To unlock them all, viewers need to watch GTA 6 streams for one hour on six different days between November 18 and 30. Only one badge can be earned per day, but the days don’t need to be consecutive.

Meanwhile, the Heist Collection includes six additional rewards that can be unlocked by subscribing to streamers in the GTA 6 category:

One subscription: Unlocks one random badge and emote combination.

Two subscriptions: Unlocks a second random badge and emote combination.

Three subscriptions: Unlocks all six Heist Collection rewards

Viewers who collect every badge and emote from both the Bling and Heist Collections will also receive the rare Golden Iguana Badge.

Image Credit: Twitch

Twitch is also temporarily rebranding Hype Trains as Heist Trains during the celebration. Viewers who contribute to completed Hype Train levels on GTA 6 streams can earn special pixel-art rewards designed by LumpyTouch, featuring vehicles such as helicopters, tanks, and speedboats.

Additionally, Twitch is introducing Category Recaps to highlight memorable GTA 6 streaming moments. Creators who post Stream Recaps between November 18 and 30 may also receive gift subscriptions for their channels.

With GTA 6 releasing on November 19, Twitch’s celebration gives fans several ways to earn exclusive rewards, even if they don’t own the game. However, those hoping to grab a free Ultimate Edition code will have to rely on luck. Fans can also check out Kick’s GTA 6 Ultimate Edition giveaway for another chance to win the game.