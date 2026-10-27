GTA 6 Review Embargo Date Revealed as Rockstar Sends Out Review Codes

GTA 6 is the most hyped game of this decade, which is why gamers are eagerly waiting for the game’s reviews to finally drop. Although the reviews won’t heavily affect GTA 6’s success in the upcoming days, they still provide important insight into the game. Especially for those who are still dilly-dallying on those GTA 6 pre-orders. Here are the GTA 6 review embargo dates.

According to leaker NateTheHate and independently verified by Insider Gaming, the GTA 6 review embargo date is November 18, 2026. That’s only one day before the game’s release date, which was the expected time for the reviews to go live anyway. Rockstar Games clearly doesn’t want any additional information about the game out until the very end of the game’s release, which makes this date the perfect choice.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

It also gives enough time for gamers who are still debating between GTA 6 Ultimate and Standard editions to pre-order based on the review. Pre-ordering the game will get them the additional GTA 6 Vintage Vice City pack, which is something no GTA fan would prefer to miss.

When Did the GTA 6 Review Codes Go Out?

Based on the same source, the GTA 6 review codes have supposedly gone out at the end of October 2026. If true, it gives the lucky reviewers more than two weeks to experience the game’s content. Normally, that should be enough time to complete any AAA game; however, GTA 6’s map is massive compared to other games, and is said to be very content-rich as well.

With such content depth, there is a high possibility that reviewers won’t get to explore everything in Leonida. This will also prevent spoilers for normal gamers, giving everyone enough time to enjoy the game on release day.

So, are you excited for the GTA 6 review embargo to be lifted? Tell us your thoughts on it in the comments section below.