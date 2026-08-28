GTA 6 Car Trunk Mechanic Will Let You Store Weapons and Clothes to Escape the Law

Among everything revealed in GTA 6’s Extended Look, a fan-favorite L.A. Noire system is returning, and you guessed it: it’s the working car trunk mechanic. GTA 6 will feature working car trunks, making it easier to escape the law.

The personal vehicles of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 will have working trunks for storing clothes and weapons.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6’s car trunk mechanic will let you change Jason and Lucia’s current clothes on the fly and escape the law, regardless of your Wanted Level. Since GTA 6 has a 6-star wanted level, the car trunk system will be a godsend for every player trying to lose the police during a chase.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The last time we saw a working car trunk system was in Rockstar’s 2011 neo-noir crime thriller, L.A. Noire, and both Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 sorely missed that feature. However, Red Dead Redemption 2 did feature a similar system in your horses’ saddles.

Arthur’s horse had saddles that could store multiple outfits and weapons on the go, to either lose the law or the bounty hunters or equip weather-specific outfits, so we are definitely glad to see Rockstar taking cues from it. From what it looks like, the trunk system in GTA 6 vehicles will be an evolution of L.A. Noire’s system.

GTA 6’s map is already confirmed to be three times the size of RDR 2’s, so you will likely run into the law at almost every corner when committing a crime. Paired with the fact that your first GTA 6 playthrough might cross 80 hours, you’ll run into the cops more than you’d expect. So, GTA 6’s car trunk mechanic will indeed help you ditch the police.

However, your clothing and style will ultimately determine whether you end up busted or walk free. So, Rockstar’s exclusive clothing shops locked behind the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition might just come in handy when the game launches on November 19, 2026.