Since Grand Theft Auto V launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, an entire generation of gamers has grown up waiting for what comes next. After more than a decade of waiting and two heartbreaking delays, GTA 6 has officially arrived.

13 Years and Two Delays Later, GTA 6 is Playable

Servers are now open in New Zealand, kicking off a rolling global launch that unlocks Grand Theft Auto VI in every country at midnight local time. For players on Xbox Series X|S, the classic New Zealand region trick lets you bypass the wait and jump in GTA 6 early.

PlayStation 5 players, however, are locked to their PSN account’s storefront region until the clock strikes 12:00 AM locally. But make sure your PS5 update is ready for GTA 6.

Also remember to clear enough storage space if you haven’t yet. GTA 6 download size is 212GB and is ready to download right now. If you bought a physical code-in-box edition, redeem your voucher immediately to avoid download bottlenecks.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Once you boot up the game, you are stepping straight into the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. But that’s not all; the locations stretch beyond the wider state of Leonida in GTA 6. You will take control of dual protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval as their partnership spirals into a sprawling criminal conspiracy.

Before diving into the main story missions, check your best controller and graphics settings to lock in smooth performance. You might want to optimize the TV settings for GTA 6 as well. Moreover, master the revamped GTA 6 wanted level mechanics and combat controls early before taking on your first major heist.

Keep an eye on money-making methods, hidden weapon locations, and safehouse upgrades as you explore the GTA 6 map. Whether you are hunting for easter eggs, customizing the fastest cars in GTA 6, or knocking out side hustles, Vice City is packed from corner to corner.

PC players are still waiting on an official port announcement, so console is the only place to play today. Clear your schedule, grab your controller, and welcome back to Vice City.

Which part of the world are you playing GTA 6 from? Let us know in the comments.