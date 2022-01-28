Grab the iPhone 12 mini for Under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart; Here’s How

Flipkart has commenced its Electronics Sale in India, which will be live until January 31. Apart from providing hefty discounts on various smartphones, the iPhone 12 mini deal proves to be an intriguing one for you can get the device at under Rs 30,000. Here’s a look at all the details.

iPhone 12 mini Discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 12 mini is currently available at Rs 41,999 for the 64GB storage model on Flipkart. Club this 29% discount on the original retail price of Rs 59,900, with an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850, and you can get the iPhone 12 mini at Rs 26,149 in India right now. We tried exchanging the Google Pixel 4a and could buy the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 33,599 with an exchange value of Rs 8,500.

The iPhone 12 mini (128GB) is available for Rs 54,999 (original retail price – Rs 64,900), while the 256GB of storage variant is priced at Rs 64,999 (original retail price – Rs 74,900). The iPhone 12 mini (64GB) is available in Black and Blue colors. The 128GB model is available in just the White color option, while the 256GB model can be bought in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, and Red colors.

Buy iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart (starts at Rs 41,999)

In addition, the iPhone 12 is also available at a discounted price during Flipkart’s Electronics Sale. If interested, you can get the phone at Rs 52,999 (original retail price – Rs 65,900) for the 64GB model and Rs 64,999 (original retail price – Rs 70,900) for the 128GB storage model. The iPhone 12 256GB storage model is available to buy at Rs 74,999 (original retail price – Rs 80,900) in a single Black colorway. The 64GB model is available in Black color, while the 128GB model can be purchased in Blue and White colorways.

Buy iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart (starts at Rs 52,999)

To refresh your memory, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 were launched last year, along with the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. The phones come with flat edges, as introduced just last year, the A14 Bionic chipset, Ceramic Shield display protection, 12MP dual cameras on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini’s rear, and loads more. While the 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 12 packs a bigger 6.1-inch screen.

Are you interested in buying the iPhone 12 mini? Do let us know in the comments if you end up making the purchase!