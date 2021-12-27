iPhone 12 mini Now Available at Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart’s Smartphone Year End Sale

Flipkart has kicked off its Smartphone Year End Sale and as a result, a number of smartphones are available at heavy discounts. Amongst the various smartphones on sale, the iPhone 12 mini is now available at a discount of up to 31%, which brings down its retail price of Rs 59,900 to Rs 41,199. Plus, there are additional offers that can further cut down the price of the device. Here’s a look at all the offers.

iPhone 12 mini Available at a Massive Discount

The 31% discount offer is only available for the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini at the time of writing. The iPhone 12 mini at this price will be available only in Black and Blue colors. As for the 128GB and 256GB models, you get a 14% and 12% discount, respectively. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 55,199 (down from Rs 64,900) and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 65,199 (down from Rs 74,900).

While the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini at a discount price is available only in the Blue color, the 256GB iPhone 12 mini is available in all the color options.

Customers can get additional discounts on the iPhone 12 mini by using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or lower the price drastically using the exchange program. For instance, I tried to exchange my 4-year-old iPhone X for the iPhone 12 mini, and it brought down the already discounted price to Rs 27,499 only, which is pretty cheap, in my opinion.

Now, coming to the specs of the iPhone 12 mini, it is similar to the standard iPhone 12. It comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A14 Bionic chip, a dual-camera setup at the back (12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and more.

Although Apple has reportedly stopped producing iPhone 12 mini models due to low demand and will eliminate them from its upcoming iPhone lineups, the iPhone 12 mini still remains a decent device for those looking for a feature-packed, compact device in the market.

Additionally, the sale includes the iPhone 12 too. It is now being offered at Rs 54,199 (64GB) and Rs 65,199 (128GB). The aforementioned offers can be availed in this case too.

If you were planning to get an iPhone, now would be a good time to get one. Flipkart’s Smartphone Year End sale is currently live on the platform and will continue until December 30. And if you end up getting the iPhone 12 Mini from Flipkart during the Smartphone Year End sale, do check out our handpicked selection of the best iPhone 12 mini cases, skins, and screen protectors for your new device to keep it safe!

Buy iPhone 12 mini from Flipkart (Rs 41,199)