One of the greatest things about 2020 is that it is finally coming to an end soon. While YouTube decided not to release a YouTube Rewind video this year, Google continues the tradition and has released its annual ‘Year in Search’ results video along with the top search terms in 2020.

Google Year in Search 2020 Top Search Terms

According to Google, the top trending search terms this year in India were Coronavirus and the Indian Premier League. The US elections also managed to make an impact, along with Bihar and Delhi elections. The top three ‘near me’ searches in 2020 were food shelters, COVID tests, and crackers.

All the curious minds in India were eager to know what is Coronavirus, Binod, and plasma therapy. Meanwhile, the top 3 ‘How to’ queries this year were How to make paneer (well, the lockdown turned us all into chefs), increase immunity, and make Dalgona coffee.

Coming to movies, the ones that managed to attract Indians the most includes Dil Bechara (RIP Sushant Singh Rajput), Soorarai Pottru, and Tanhaji. Similarly, trending TV/web series in the country were Money Heist, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Bigg Boss 14.

Indian Premier League (IPL) emerged as the top news event alongside coronavirus and the US presidential election. As far as sports events are concerned, the Indian Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and English Premier League topped the charts.

Take a look at the top overall search terms in 2020 below:

Indian Premier League

Coronavirus

US election results

PM Kisan Scheme

Bihar election results

Delhi election results

Dil Bechara

Joe Biden

Leap day

Arnab Goswami

You can go through specific categories from Google Trends for India right here. Plus, if you’re interested, you can check out the global trends from this link.