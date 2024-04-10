Google Vids Will Help You Make Work Videos using AI

Google has announced a myriad of AI features at Cloud Next 2024, most of them aimed at improving its Workspace suite. One of the notable new introductions is Google Vids. Google calls it a video, writing, production, and editing assistant that will be available as a workspace app soon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The main use of the feature is to make content like team recaps, announcements, training reels, and more using generative AI. Once available, users can click on the “Help me create a video” prompt. Then they can describe what they want to create with a clear goal, the audience they cater to, and the video length. You can also associate other files and Vids will generate snippets which you can reshuffle.

Users will be prompted to select a video style from a selection of styles, and once they’re done, Vids will bring it all together to create a “draft with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music.” Vids will also help you in the voiceover process if you decide to add your own voice. You can also select an AI preset voice if you want to skip the work.

As for when Google Vids will roll out in the workspace, Google says that it will take the feedback from the initial rollout and then decide if it’s worth making Vids widely available. The initial testing and rollout will begin in June this year.

Image Courtesy: Google

Image Courtesy: Google

Image Courtesy: Google

Vids will be available as a web app alongside Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Slides with an “easy to use” and collaborative user interface.

What are your thoughts on Google Vids? Do you see yourself using it to create videos? Let us know in the comments below.