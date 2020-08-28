If you use the Assistant Snapshot feature on your smartphone a lot, this is something you’ll be glad about. Google has announced a bunch of new features coming to Assistant Snapshot on Android, including an easier way to access the snapshot in the first place.

Up until now, accessing Assistant Snapshot meant launching Google Assistant and tapping on the inbox icon in the bottom left. Now, you can simply use the command ‘Hey Google, show me my day’. This will automatically pop up your Assistant Snapshot; no tapping required.

Apart from that, a couple of new things are coming to Assistant Snapshot in the near future. You will soon be able to se any upcoming birthdays and holidays in the snapshot. In fact, you will even be able to tap on the birthday reminder to get suggested actions. These will be things like calling the person, or sending them a message. Moreover, the Snapshot will adjust according to the time of day and how you interact with the Assistant, making it more proactive.

Moreover, Google is adding recommendations for recipes, podcasts, and nearby restaurants to Assistant Snapshots. These recommendations will be based on your habits and what you like, and will be tailored to you.

The new voice command for launching Assistant Snapshots is live already for users who have set their Assistant language to English. Google is also saying that the feature will be rolled out for users who have other default languages for their assistants.