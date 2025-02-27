Google Search Adds a Fun Naruto Easter Egg; Try it Out Now!

Google Search is known to add easter eggs related to popular pop culture icons from time to time. I bet you would have come across Google games and easter eggs like Pac-Man and Batman on Google search already. Last year, Naruto celebrated its 25th anniversary. Now, Google has commemorated this incredible milestone in its own style by adding a new Naruto easter egg.

If you search for “Naruto” in the Google search bar, you will see a button with the Konoha symbol pop up at the bottom of your screen. If you click this button, you will first see one Naruto running across your screen. Then, a ton of shadow clones performing his classic “Naruto Run” will follow and fill your entire screen. Here is what the new Naruto easter egg looks like on Google search:

Image Credit: Google (screenshot by Ajithkumar/Beebom)

It’s hard to believe that Naruto has celebrated its silver jubilee; time flew by so quickly. Now his son Boruto is dominating the Shonen scene with the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga. Having said that, you can try the Naruto easter egg on any of your devices and it will do the trick.