Your Google Discover Feed Will Soon Feature AI-Curated Podcasts

After the success of NotebookLM which lets you create AI-generated podcasts, Google has found a great use case for Audio Overviews. Google is now integrating “Daily Listen”, a personalized AI podcast into your Google Discover feed. Basically, Daily Listen sits in the Discover feed and it generates a 5-minute AI podcast based on your news feed and interests on curated topics.

It’s like your personal daily digest, ready with all the top stories that interest you. Keep in mind that Daily Listen is currently in an experimental state and rolling out in the US only, on Android and iOS. You will find the “Made for you” label just below the search bar when you open the Google app or swipe to the right on your Android home screen to access Daily Listen.

It opens a full-screen podcast player with transcription, and you can adjust the playback speed. Right below, you can check out related stories, while listening to your personalized AI podcast.

To get access to Daily Listen, launch the Google app on Android or iOS, and tap on the “Search Labs” icon in the top-left corner. Here, enable “Daily Listen”.

While the integration into the Discover feed is interesting, Microsoft has been doing something similar with “Copilot Daily” in the Copilot app. It also generates daily audio briefings of the latest trends, news, and top stories for you.