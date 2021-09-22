Google Starts Rolling out New Search Filters in Gmail for Android

Google has been working to add more features to its Gmail app for Android lately. After adding new Chat, Meet, and Docs tabs in the Gmail app for G Suite users last year, Google extended the features to the Gmail app for Android for free users earlier this year. Now, to make the search feature of its email app more functional, the Mountain View giant has started rolling out a new search filter feature in Gmail for Android. The company added the feature to the Gmail website last year and has now extended it to the Android app.

Search Filters in Gmail for Android

The company recently shared an official post on its Workspace forum to announce the search filter options in Gmail for Android. It lets users find relevant emails by using easy-to-access filters. The new search filters include From, Sent to, Date, and Attachment options, and they reside right under the search bar in Gmail on Android devices. So, users can tap any of the options before or after searching for emails in their inbox, much like its desktop counterpart.

Left: Search Filters on Desktop | Right: Search Filter on Android (Image: Google)

The search filters aim to help users easily find the email they are looking for in the Gmail app. They can use the filters before typing anything in the search bar to instantly access relevant emails or use them after making a search to further narrow down the results. For instance, users can search for emails using keywords in the search bar and then use the From or Sent To search filter to get more specific results like an email sent to a particular colleague or emails received during a specific time period.

Coming to the availability, Google has started rolling out the search filter feature on Gmail for Android earlier this week. However, the company is following an extended rollout schedule. Nonetheless, if you do not see the feature enabled in the Gmail app on your Android device even after updating it from the Play Store, Google says that you should receive the feature by the end of October.