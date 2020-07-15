As part of its efforts to unify messaging and communication apps, Google has been working to bring Google Chat and Google Meet to Gmail. While Google Meet integration is currently rolling out, Google Chat and a few others have now been spotted on Google’s Cloud Next website.

The 9-week digital ‘Google Cloud Next ’20: OnAir’ event started yesterday. On the event’s page, Twitter user Tahin Rahman spotted official images that show off Gmail’s integrations with ‘Chat’ and ‘Rooms’.

The images claim Gmail to be “your new home for work”. As you might be aware already, the Meet section brings Google Meet’s functionalities right to Gmail. From the left, the image features Mail, Chat, Rooms, and Meet on the bottom tab of Gmail for Android. The usual floating action buttons for quickly starting the primary action are present as well.

Coming to the web version, Rooms on Gmail will have support for completely opening a Google Docs file while keeping the conversation intact to the left side. “Side-by-side document editing alongside chat, plus picture-in-picture meetings so you can always see who you’re working with,” reads one of the slides.

The company is also planning dedicated sections for ‘Files’ and ‘Tasks’, along with suggestions for elevating important rooms and nudges for neglected chats.

Meanwhile, Google Meet is all set to gain new features such as Meeting Attendance, Hand Raising, Breakout Room, and Q&A. We could expect the company to reveal more information next week at its “Productivity & Collaboration” keynote, scheduled to take place on the 21st of July.