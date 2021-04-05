To make its Gmail app more feature-packed for G Suite users, Google started rolling out new dedicated tabs for Rooms, Meet, and Google Chat in the Gmail app earlier last year. Now, as per reports, the Mountain View giant is extending the support for Google Chat and Rooms to all Android users for free.

As spotted by Twitter user Pratik Goswami, Google has started rolling out the new Chat integration to the Gmail app for free users. It is currently in ‘early access’ and users can turn it on from the settings. Follow the steps below to try out the Google Chat integration in Gmail for Android:

How to Enable the Google Chat Tab in Gmail

So, if you are on the latest version of the Gmail app on your Android device, here is how you can enable the Google Chat tab:

Open the Gmail app on your Android phone. Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the hamburger menu. Then, scroll down and open the ‘Settings’ menu.

On the settings page, you will find a new “Chat (Early Access)” option. Enable the feature by tapping the checkbox, followed by the “Try it” button to confirm the action.

Now, go back to your inbox in the Gmail app. You will now see two new tabs in the bottom navigation bar. Google will detail the new addition, i.e the Google Chat and Rooms tabs, via three dedicated pop-up cards.

Moreover, the Gmail app also provides a pop-up card to turn off duplicate notifications, as revealed by XDA Developers. This pop-up card will suggest you turn off the notifications for Google Chat to prevent being notified twice for each message. As a result, your notification panel will be less cluttered and you will only see notifications from the Gmail app.

This feature is currently in early access on Android and should reach iOS users in the coming weeks. It is live on the Gmail app version 2021.03.07.364486182. So, there might be some bugs and glitches in the feature. However, if you cannot find the option in the app on your Android device, you can update your Gmail app from Play Store.

If you face any issues, you can always uncheck the tickbox to disable the feature at any time.