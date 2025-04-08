Home > News > AI Mode in Google Search is Rolling Out to Free Users

AI Mode in Google Search is Rolling Out to Free Users

Arjun Sha
Comments 0
ai mode in google search is rolling out to free users in the US
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • AI Mode in Google Search is now available to free users in the US.
  • You need to turn on AI Mode via Google Labs to access the new feature on the Search page.
  • In addition, Google has added visual search to AI mode via Lens, which leverages Gemini 2.0's multimodal capability.

Google launched a dedicated ‘AI Mode’ in Google Search last month, but it was only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers. Now, the search giant is expanding AI Mode in Google Search to free users in the US. To access the feature, head to Google Labs via labs.google.com/search/aimode and turn on AI Mode.

In case you are unaware, AI Mode in Google Search is an entirely new tab where you can ask open-ended questions and get detailed answers from a custom version of the Gemini 2.0 model using web search. AI Mode is suitable for queries where users seek explanations and want to ask follow-up questions.

Referenced links and citations are also displayed along with the AI-generated answer. Basically, with AI Mode, Google is integrating a Perplexity-like tool into its Search product.

Also Read: Google Lens Now Supports Video Search, and It’s Kind of Awesome!

Apart from that, Google has added visual search capabilities to AI Mode. It’s powered by Google Lens using a custom version of Gemini. You can upload an image or capture a video and ask your question through voice. Google says that AI Mode leverages the multimodal capability of Gemini 2.0 to precisely identify the context and answer visual queries.

visual search in ai mode
Image Credit: Google

Note that AI Mode in Google Search is different from AI Overview which is displayed on top of web links in the “All” tab. It’s now using the Gemini 2.0 model in the US, but it doesn’t allow follow-up questions. Initially, AI Overview was under fire for generating false information, including potentially dangerous information like adding glue to pizza and drinking urine to pass kidney stones.

Now, with the improved Gemini 2.0 model under the hood, Google is hoping to enhance AI Mode and AI Overview for more users.

Related Articles
How to Turn Off Google AI Overview in Search
Arjun Sha May 18, 2024
Ads Officially Invade Google’s AI Overviews in Search
Sagnik Das Gupta Oct 4, 2024
Microsoft’s New Copilot Search in Bing Gives You AI Overviews Without Traditional Results
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 5, 2025
ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: OpenAI’s Search Engine Falls Short
Arjun Sha Nov 13, 2024
#Tags
#AI#Google

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...