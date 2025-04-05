Home > News > Microsoft’s New Copilot Search in Bing Gives You AI Overviews Without Traditional Results

Microsoft’s New Copilot Search in Bing Gives You AI Overviews Without Traditional Results

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
screenshot showing how Microsoft Copilot works inside Bing Search on the web
Image Credit: Microsoft
In Short
  • Microsoft announced Copilot Bing Search in the Copilot event today.
  • It combines the traditional search experience with generative AI for seamless search.
  • The new Copilot search is live and can be accessed on bing.com/copilotsearch.

In the Copilot event that Microsoft held today on its 50th anniversary, it revealed new Copilot capabilities. From Copilot Actions to Vision and Deep Research, there were many announcements, but one that stood out for general consumers is Copilot Search in Bing. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Copilot Search in Bing combines the traditional search engine experience with generative AI to make the search seamless. It’s now available for everyone and can be accessed via the dedicated link or Bing’s official website.

Also Read: Microsoft Copilot Can Now Turn Your Interests into Podcasts

Copilot Search in Bing is much similar to AI overviews but uses only the Copilot interface, skipping the traditional search results. Microsoft said the goal is to make search easier than traditional search, which could sometimes feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

Copilot in Bing pulls up relevant data with images and videos from websites to show you exactly what you’re looking for. Much like AI overviews, it cites the sources, so that you know where the information is coming from. Microsoft also claims they’ve designed it with “publishers and content owners in mind to support a healthy web ecosystem”.

They’re (links) are highlighted prominently at the bottom of the result. This allows you to be just a click away from your favorite publishers and content owners.

Once you search for something, you’ll see a suggestion topic at the bottom. These are related to the current search, and you can click on these to unearth more information on the topic. The Redmond giant says Copilot Bing Search is its next step toward simplifying the search process after it rolled out generative Bing searches a year ago.

What are your thoughts on the Copilot Bing Search? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

