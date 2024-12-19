This New Android 16 Feature Lets You Unlock Your Pixel 9 Faster

Pixel 9 series was the first set of Pixel devices to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for faster unlock and better accuracy. However, like on most phones, users need to wake up the screen before they can use their finger to unlock the device unless the always-on display is enabled. Well, that’s changing with the Pixel 9 series as Google has added an option to unlock using their Pixel 9’s fingerprint sensor even when the screen is off.

In the Android 16 Developer Preview 2 that Google rolled out today, there’s a new Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle on the Fingerprint Unlock page with the description “Use Fingerprint Unlock even when the screen is off”.

As the name suggests, this keeps the Fingerprint sensor active even when the screen is completely off. Users can then roughly predict where the fingerprint scanner is, and place and scan their registered finger to easily unlock the device without waking the screen up first.

Unfortunately, this only seems to work with the Pixel 9 (review) series and will probably be exclusive to the series because it sports an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor. However, users with older Pixel devices can still unlock when the screen is off (technically) by enabling the Always-on display from Settings > Display > Lock screen > Always show time and info. Mind you, Always-on affects battery life.

The Screen-off fingerprint unlock is definitely a great feature for those who don’t use AOD but still want to unlock the device without tapping and waking it up, especially when it’s lying flat on a table.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 9’s Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature? Let us know in the comments.