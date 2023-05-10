Google Pixel Tablet With Tensor G2 Chip Launched; Check Out The Details!

Google has finally unveiled its heavily-leaked Pixel tablet today. Teased first in Google I/0 2022, the company has finally revealed its first-generation Android tablet in Google I/O 2023. Packed with last year’s Tensor G2 chip, built-in Chromecast, and much more, the Pixel tablet is expected to take on the likes of the OnePlus Pad launched a few days back. Check out the details below to know more.

Google Pixel Tablet: Specs and Features

The all-new Pixel tablet looks like the Nest Hub display and houses a 10.95-inch 24-bit LCD display with 500 nits of brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display sports a pixel density of 276 ppi and is USI 2.0 touch pen compatible. Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet packs Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with its Titan M2 security chip. The tablet is available in 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the front and back cameras are rated at 8MP with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus, and an 84-degree angle of view. Both cameras house a 1/4-inch image sensor. There are a number of camera features like Night Sight, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more also found on Pixel phones.

The tablet houses a 27Wh battery, which is claimed to last up to 12 hours while video streaming. It also has a Charging Speaker Dock, which can charge it while becoming a speaker. The tablet comes with Android 13 out of the box with 5 years of software updates.

The tablet has various functionalities like the Hub mode to convert it into a smart display (all the Nest Hub feels!), smart home controls, built-in Chromecast, Nearby Share, and more. It also has support for a quad-speaker system, three array mics, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, an ultra-wideband radio chip, and Google Cast. The Google Pixel Tablet is available in Hazel, Rose, and Porcelain color options.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (~ Rs 40,000) and will be available in the US next month. There’s no word on its availability in other markets like India but we should get more information on this soon.