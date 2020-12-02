Google will reportedly add a new ‘Adaptive Sound’ feature to Pixel 5 very soon. The feature, spotted by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman in an APK teardown of the latest Device Personalization Services app, is likely to make its way to Pixel 5 and presumably to Pixel 4a 5G in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

Unlike Adaptive Sound found on Pixel Buds 2 TWS earbuds that increases volume in noisy environments, Adaptive Sound on Pixel 5 will improve the audio quality by automatically adjusting equalizer (EQ) settings to better suit the environment. As a result, the feature eliminates the hassle of manually adjusting EQ.

In its description, Google notes that Adaptive Sound may be less noticeable at higher volumes. Moreover, the company promises that microphone audio is deleted shortly after it’s recorded. The software giant also assures that the audio is processed locally in your Pixel phone and will never reach Google’s servers.

From the looks of it, Google seemingly had planned to ship Adaptive Sound along with Pixel 5 this October. As spotted by Twitter user @siluah, the Amazon listing for Pixel 5 mentioned the existence of the feature at launch. However, the reference to adaptive speakers got removed soon after the launch of the handset.

Another upcoming feature uncovered in the APK teardown is an enhancement to the Live Caption feature. According to the report, Google may add song recognition capability to Live Caption. This way, the caption will show the song’s title and artist’s name instead of simply showing [MUSIC]. Like Adaptive Sound, we could expect this much-needed improvement to get added to Pixel 5 in the next update.