After three months of closed beta, OnePlus has now published the first open beta build for the OnePlus 7T Series – OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The build finally brings Live Caption feature that was marketed as a top Android 10 feature back at Google I/O 2019 last year.

Although this is a beta build, it is worth noting that the OnePlus 7T series will be one of the first few non-Pixel smartphones to get Live Caption, after Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S20 series. Live Caption can be enabled through Settings -> System -> Accessibility -> Live Captions.

The update comes with February security patches, RAM management optimizations, improved single and double-tap performance on the lock screen and Ambient display. Below is the official changelog of the first open beta for the OnePlus 7T series.

System Optimized RAM management Enhanced single and double-tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen Improved content now live on settings page Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02

Live Caption Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption)

Phone Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos



The update size of OnePlus 7T Open Beta 1 is 2.28 GB whereas 7T Pro comes at 2.32 GB. You can download the file based on your device model and do a local upgrade if you’re interested.

To perform a local upgrade, download the zip file to your phone, go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Local upgrade. Restart your phone after the process is complete. Do not forget to backup your data before proceeding with the upgrade. Also, do keep in mind that rolling back to the stable version will erase the data on your phone.