If you hate the redesigned logo on Gmail, Google Pay, and other Google Workspace apps, there’s bad news. It looks like the colorful icon scheme on Google apps is here to stay, as a new YouTube ad hints the company might rebrand the Google Phone app – Phone by Google to ‘Google Call’ along with a colorful icon.

The advertisement, shared by u/DominusLux on Reddit (via 9to5Google), showcases the new branding and the logo. From the looks of it, it seems to be a hybrid edition of the Google Voice app’s logo, without the Wi-Fi symbol, of course. Much like Google’s recent icon revamps, the redesigned icon follows the company’s red, green, yellow, and blue color scheme.

In case you’re out of the loop, Google’s Phone app was just recently rebranded to ‘Phone by Google’. Frequent rebranding of the same app highlights how Google lacks a proper vision to position its dialer app. That said, it is worth mentioning that the company has not officially announced or teased (except this advertisement) the new Google Call name or icon just yet.

As of now, Google has not updated the Play Store listing of its Phone app to reflect the new app icon or branding. However, if this new ad is any indication, we could expect that to happen over the coming weeks.

So, what are your thoughts on the new icon of Google’s Phone app? Since dialer is an essential app, would you mind having a fancy colorful logo right at your phone’s home screen? Let us know in the comments.

Featured Image Courtesy: u/DominusLux / Reddit