Google is reportedly planning to introduce a new logo for Gmail. The software giant is said to have sent a teaser of the new logo to 9to5Google. There is no word on the availability of the logo yet, but it does seem more like the logos being used by Google for its other services.

The potential redesign comes at a time when Gmail is becoming a hub that integrates Chat, Meet, and Rooms for enterprise users. On the consumer side of things, Google recently added a Meet tab on Android and iOS. As such, a new logo that signifies Gmail’s evolution from a plain and simple email service to something more integrated and powerful may very well be in the cards.

Moreover, Google has been refreshing the logo of its apps in the recent past. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a new logo for Maps, followed by a refreshed logo for Google Photos in June. In fact, as 9to5Google points out, all Google services now have a modernised logo with Google’s signature blend of red, blue, green, and yellow; except for Gmail, which is still red on white.

The teaser shared by Google is more like an “M” than it is an envelope, although the whitespace implies an envelope shape still.

Google’s teaser to introduce a new logo for Gmail could be part of its bigger plans to unveil a major design overhaul for the service as well. The last time Gmail gained a major redesign was in 2019 to match Material Design guidelines. At this point, one can only hope that Google brings meaningful changes that brings Gmail up to par with the now-dead Inbox by Gmail.

Featured Image Courtesy: 9to5Google