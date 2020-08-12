Google’s Phone app is one of the neat dialer apps out there. Google added Phone app support for a few non-Pixel phones earlier this year in April and now, the app is available to download on most Android phones part of Google Phone’s beta program.

As first spotted by Android Police, Google is currently limiting the wider availability of Google Phone app to beta users. You can join the beta program to download the app right from Play Store.

If you’re not part of the Google Phone beta program, you will see a ‘Your device isn’t compatible with this version’ error. Hence, if you are interested to start using Google Phone right now, you should probably sign up for the beta program before it gets filled.

After installing the app, you will have to set it as the default dialer app to start using it. You won’t be getting Pixel-exclusive features such as Call Screen with this installation. Also, do note that you might face occasional hiccups when you’re using Google Phone beta. We could expect Google to make the app available in the stable version soon, although a timeline regarding the availability remains unclear.

It is worth keeping in mind that you may not find Google Phone from a search on the Play Store. Instead, you will have to access the app through its direct link. You could also perform a quick Google search with ‘Google Phone’ as the keyword to get the app’s link from the search results.