Google’s dialer app Google Phone is usually limited to Pixel lineup of smartphones and devices part of the Android One program. While there are methods to sideload the modified Google Phone app on other Android smartphones, a new report from XDA suggests the app can now be installed directly from the Play Store, at least on some phones.

According to the report, the latest Google Phone app is successfully getting installed on Asus Zenfone 6, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ. However, Samsung and OnePlus phones seem to be missing out on this wave.

As it turns out, the app requires “com.google.android.dialer.support” shared library, which is apparently missing on OnePlus and Samsung devices. As XDA points out, you may run the ADB command given below to check if your phone has the library required for a successful installation.

pm list libraries | grep "com.google.android.dialer.support"

With a native dark mode and call recording on some phones, the Google Phone app has caught up with dialer apps of OEMs like Xiaomi and OnePlus. In addition, you get better spam protection and Nearby places feature in supported regions.

At this moment, it remains unclear if this is part of Google’s plans to expand its dialer application to more third-party OEMs for an integrated Google experience or this availability is a bug that might get fixed later.

Download Google Phone (Play Store)