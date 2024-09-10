Affordable New Google One Lite Plan Launched: Check out the Storage and Price

After many requests and anticipation, Google has introduced a cheaper new storage plan below its popular base tier, and it is called Google One Lite. The USP of this plan is that it’s much cheaper than the then base plan and offers 100GB storage to get rid of your storage woes. Here’s everything you need to know about the Google One Lite plan.

As per reports, the new Google One Lite plan is already available for a handful of users in India. It offers 30 GB of cloud storage for Rs 59 per month. Like all Google One plans, the search engine giant is offering the first month for free.

However, unlike the basic plan where you can share 100 GB of storage with up to 5 family members, there’s no such option in the Lite plan. It’s for standalone use.

Image Courtesy: Assemble Debug on Telegram

For those unaware, every Google account gets 15 GB of free cloud storage, which is shared across all Google services like Gmail, Photos, and Google Drive. For most users, 15 GB is enough storage but if you want to store more stuff, especially photos, it could fill up pretty quickly.

The 30 GB Google One plan is a great sweet spot for individuals struggling to manage their data in the free tier. For comparison, Apple offers a Rs 75 iCloud+ plan with 50 GB storage in India, and we wouldn’t mind if Google introduced a Lite+ version, which offers the same amount of storage. That’s because 30 GB might still not be enough for many users.

That said, it’s evident that Google is targeting a budget-centric audience with this plan. The Google One Lite plan is being rolled out slowly and has started to appear for a few people. We’re not sure if Google will expand this plan to other countries though.

As for the other plans, the basic 100 GB plan is RS 130/month, 200 GB is Rs 210/month, Premium 2TB is Rs 650/month, and AI Premium 2 TB is Rs 1,950/month.

What are your thoughts on Google One Lite? Is 30 GB the perfect amount of storage or is 50 GB the sweet spot? Let us know in the comments.